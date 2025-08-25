WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $203.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

