Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $838,404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,024,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $178,739,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $183.50 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $183.93. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.96 and its 200 day moving average is $172.96.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

