Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,814,433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,484,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $1,817,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $885.7930 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $955.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,096 shares of company stock worth $14,807,562 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

