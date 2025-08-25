Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX) recently:

8/8/2025 – Cidara Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

8/8/2025 – Cidara Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $59.00 to $66.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2025 – Cidara Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

8/8/2025 – Cidara Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

7/9/2025 – Cidara Therapeutics was given a new $69.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim.

6/30/2025 – Cidara Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,272,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,365,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,083,012. The trade was a 207.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.