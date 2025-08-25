Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 19,358 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $42,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $105.9950 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $108.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

