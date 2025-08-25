Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,613 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $221.2170 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.01. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

