Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.10 and last traded at $115.21, with a volume of 30887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.
Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts
In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
