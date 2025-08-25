LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 805368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,597,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,317,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,035,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 618,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 318,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,308,000.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

