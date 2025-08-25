Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 6,707 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $123,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Elevance Health by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Elevance Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $315.8370 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.18 and its 200 day moving average is $378.47. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.81.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

