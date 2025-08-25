Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.22 and last traded at $107.85, with a volume of 94847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,805,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 304,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

