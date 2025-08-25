Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.47 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 53729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8,414.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

