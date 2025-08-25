Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,050,392 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,268,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,392 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.17% of Citigroup worth $232,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $95.2040 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

