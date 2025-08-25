Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 0.7% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,083,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,019 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $536.84 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $551.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. William Blair started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

