Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,502 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $168,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

