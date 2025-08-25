Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Raised by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 445,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,125 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,510,558.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,689.05. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock worth $282,471,442. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $158.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a PE ratio of 529.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $190.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

