Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $210.3830 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.27 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

