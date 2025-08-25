Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $183.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $183.93. The firm has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

