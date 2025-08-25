Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $158.5140 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.89. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

