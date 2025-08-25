Soros Capital Management LLC Buys 19,430 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 292.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 66.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.