Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 616 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.2270 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.23.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

