Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.2450 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.2250. The stock had a trading volume of 11,037,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,798. Verint Systems has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verint Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Verint Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14,079.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.