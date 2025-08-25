Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,344 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $340.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.59 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.27 and a 200-day moving average of $302.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

