UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $307.0980 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

