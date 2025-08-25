Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 6,479 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $158.5140 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.89. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $371.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,181 shares of company stock worth $18,761,172. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

