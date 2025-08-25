Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $346,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ABT opened at $132.4120 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $230.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

