Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 63,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Rahlfs Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Rahlfs Capital LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 548,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $44.3840 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.