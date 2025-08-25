The Boeing Company $BA Stock Holdings Decreased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 218,049 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $229.7750 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

