Bank of Hawaii Has $6.21 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,205 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2%

WMT stock opened at $96.8190 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $772.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

