Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $295.9920 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $301.29. The stock has a market cap of $813.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

