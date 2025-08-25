Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 79.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 18,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 213,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 61.3% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.1% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 17,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.89.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9%

CRM opened at $248.0150 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.51.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total transaction of $553,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,080,275.97. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $13,528,188. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.