Orion Capital Management LLC Has $585,000 Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 149.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $313.8010 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.92. The firm has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

