CSM Advisors LLC Sells 19,066 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,066 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.87.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $495.0920 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $374.46 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

