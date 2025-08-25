CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $52.32 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,482 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,482.517517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.01656921 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $52.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

