BNB (BNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.27 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $867.86 or 0.00773737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $120.88 billion and approximately $3.27 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 139,287,307 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 139,287,331.01. The last known price of BNB is 876.92632636 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2679 active market(s) with $2,907,158,640.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.