BNB (BNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.27 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $867.86 or 0.00773737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $120.88 billion and approximately $3.27 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 139,287,307 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 139,287,331.01. The last known price of BNB is 876.92632636 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2679 active market(s) with $2,907,158,640.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

