Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Steven Ratner Sells 7,000 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Ratner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $446,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,151.76. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Ratner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, August 19th, Steven Ratner sold 1,735 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $111,838.10.

On Monday, August 18th, Steven Ratner sold 1,681 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $111,820.12.

On Monday, June 16th, Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.4%

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.12. 73,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,480. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 321.7% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 992,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 757,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 677,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,479.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 492,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after buying an additional 461,449 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $24,599,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,824,000 after buying an additional 300,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRCY

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.