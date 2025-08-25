Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barrington Research

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 0.7%

DSGR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.04. 7,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $502.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.43 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1,888.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

