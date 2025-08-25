Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barrington Research

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 0.7%
DSGR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.04. 7,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $41.47.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $502.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.43 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group
About Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Distribution Solutions Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top 5 ETFs and Stocks to Watch as the Fed Eyes Rate Cuts
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Take Profits Now: 3 Overbought Stocks Primed for a Pullback
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why Zuckerberg’s META Sales Look More Bullish Than Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.