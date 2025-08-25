Gala Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $182.50 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $629.04 million and $182.50 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,460.26 or 1.00263781 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,625.16 or 0.99519243 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.54 or 0.00374931 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 45,749,385,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,173,569,138 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

