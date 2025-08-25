Monero (XMR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $118.57 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $272.68 or 0.00243107 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $5.03 billion and $118.57 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,164.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.76 or 0.00502617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00099938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00019497 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

