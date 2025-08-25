Insider Buying: Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Acquires 6,400 Shares of Stock

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) CEO Mallorie Sara Burak acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $50,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $79,840.16. The trade was a 171.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energous Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WATT stock traded up $0.1050 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.1250. 11,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,864. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Energous Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($25.80) by $23.40. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 282.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energous Corporation will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energous to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Energous

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energous stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Energous as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

