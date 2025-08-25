USDX [Kava] 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $211.22 Thousand (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $211.22 thousand worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,164.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.76 or 0.00502617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00024169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

