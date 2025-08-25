Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Purchased by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.2% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.6%

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $56.8910 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

