Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Purchases Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,204.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,231.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,111.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.80 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

