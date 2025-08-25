Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Price Tops $112,306.55

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be purchased for $112,306.55 or 1.00126740 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lombard Staked BTC has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $1.33 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,460.26 or 1.00263781 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111,625.16 or 0.99519243 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.54 or 0.00374931 BTC.

Lombard Staked BTC Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 12,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official website is www.lombard.finance.

Buying and Selling Lombard Staked BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 12,852.62542762. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 112,778.10833841 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,686,302.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lombard Staked BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lombard Staked BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

