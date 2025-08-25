LandWolf (SOL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.01 (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $0.01 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00739912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,188.59 or 0.99603862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.91 or 0.00376160 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL)’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,998,968,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,998,968,295 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,998,968,311.32727938. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00013378 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

