Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 12,011 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 496.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 49.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 14.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $168.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.

Get Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.