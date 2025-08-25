Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $251.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.