iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH Shares Sold by Arizona PSPRS Trust

Arizona PSPRS Trust lowered its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises about 0.6% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arizona PSPRS Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 25,283.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.63. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $132.93 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

