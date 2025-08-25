3,541 Shares in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,308,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,659,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,616,000 after acquiring an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 418,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 165,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.60. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $105.35 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

