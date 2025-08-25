WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,759 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9%

BATS:NUSC opened at $43.3010 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.8731 and a 1-year high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

