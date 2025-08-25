Virtus Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,376.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

